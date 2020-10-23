68°F
Letters

LETTER: Supreme Court justices and population proportion

William Stockdale Las Vegas
October 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In Tuesday’s Review-Journal, letter writer John Carrier believes it is a time to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court because the population is now 330 million. That is 4.34 times what it was in 1900.

Maybe we should have at least four presidents also. In 1901 the House of Representatives had 386 members. Now we should have 1,676 representatives? In 1900, we had 90 senators. Now we should have 390?

Perhaps we have a correct, workable number at nine for the Supreme Court. Maybe we should all try to get along with each other better and not insist on having our own way all the time.

