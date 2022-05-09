69°F
LETTER: Surf parks in Palm Springs?

Darlene Nix Henderson
May 8, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Southern Nevada Water Authority)

I read with interest the story about some investors in California wanting to develop “surf parks” in Palm Springs (May 2 Review-Journal). Wow, have they not heard of the serious drought in the Southwest? Has no one paid attention to our water supply in Lake Mead or the lack of snow in Colorado that feeds the Colorado River, from where we and parts of California, Arizona and Mexico receive our water supply?

When will it all end? When we are completely out of water? This from a native Nevadan, who has watched our poor lake dwindle. So sad.

