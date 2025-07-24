LETTER: Surprise: It’s hot in Las Vegas!

Sen. Jacky Rosen visited a cooling station last year in Las Vegas during some record-setting July days that exceeded 110 degrees. Sen. Rosen has been around the Southern Nevada climate for more than 40 years, so she should know that’s nothing new in Las Vegas in July. But is it so hot that the federal government needs to throw money into heat mitigation efforts? In my experience of living in Las Vegas for 74 years, I’d say the answer is no.

But it’s not unusual to see Democrats find creative ways to spend other people’s money. Weather records have been kept since only 1937 in Las Vegas — not very long. It’s true that last year was a scorching July. But this year’s July is making up for that with lower-than-average temperatures. Funny how that works. Why, it’s almost as if there is a natural variable cycle to weather. Last year July averaged 6.7 degrees hotter. This year that average will be cooler as the temperatures have moderated nicely so far.

If your agenda is in line with the climate-change proponents, as Sen. Rosen’s most assuredly is, then you will reflexively attribute all weather anomalies to climate change. Then comes the massive boondoggle spending that accomplishes nothing of any substance.