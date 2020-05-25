LETTER: Surprise — MGM will have free parking again!

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

It’s amazing to see that it took a pandemic for MGM’s management to realize that charging for parking on the Strip was an loser for them (Tuesday Review-Journal). The vast majority of hotel guests on the Strip are from out of town and get around via public transport. Much of the Strip’s gaming revenue is derived from local players and visitors staying with local residents while here. The parking fees were a deterrent to locals from gaming there. I hope the others will follow.