LETTER: Susie Lee marches lockstep with Democrats

I have to comment on Rep. Susie Lee. She voted against the current continuing resolution to keep the government funded, and now she comes back to Nevada from D.C. to harangue Gov. Joe Lombardo to adequately fund the SNAP benefits — a program that she voted to shut down.

It is noteworthy that, two years ago, Rep. Lee voted with the other Democrats to end the ObamaCare COVID subsidies on Dec. 31, 2025. At the time, the Democrat Party controlled the House and Senate as well as the White House. This is precisely what the current continuing resolution was going to do, yet she voted against it. Surely, she had to know that a “no” vote would close off SNAP funds, but she is now crying foul and casting stones at our governor for not adequately funding SNAP.

It is difficult to escape the conclusion the Rep. Lee is more interested in marching lockstep with her party than the welfare of her constituents. Instead of obfuscating the truth by attacking the governor, Rep. Lee could better show her concern for SNAP recipients by contributing some of her $9 million net worth to local food banks.