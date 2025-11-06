67°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Susie Lee marches lockstep with Democrats

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Charter schools aren’t great for teachers
The Eastside Cannery is seen at 5255 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Turn the Eastside Cannery into a shelter?
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: AG Ford with another lawsuit
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo file)
LETTER: Schumer and Trump need to end the shutodown
James C. Woods Henderson
November 5, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I have to comment on Rep. Susie Lee. She voted against the current continuing resolution to keep the government funded, and now she comes back to Nevada from D.C. to harangue Gov. Joe Lombardo to adequately fund the SNAP benefits — a program that she voted to shut down.

It is noteworthy that, two years ago, Rep. Lee voted with the other Democrats to end the ObamaCare COVID subsidies on Dec. 31, 2025. At the time, the Democrat Party controlled the House and Senate as well as the White House. This is precisely what the current continuing resolution was going to do, yet she voted against it. Surely, she had to know that a “no” vote would close off SNAP funds, but she is now crying foul and casting stones at our governor for not adequately funding SNAP.

It is difficult to escape the conclusion the Rep. Lee is more interested in marching lockstep with her party than the welfare of her constituents. Instead of obfuscating the truth by attacking the governor, Rep. Lee could better show her concern for SNAP recipients by contributing some of her $9 million net worth to local food banks.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Eastside Cannery is seen at 5255 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Turn the Eastside Cannery into a shelter?
Joe Lopez Las Vegas

Edward Vodek may think it is a good idea to turn the Eastside Cannery into some sort of shelter (Oct. 31 letter), but he probably doesn’t live close by.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: AG Ford with another lawsuit
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

As usual, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is jumping on the bandwagon with other democratic AGs, this time suing Donald Trump and the federal government over SNAP benefit payouts.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo file)
LETTER: Schumer and Trump need to end the shutodown
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer, please open up our government. It’s no longer a matter of who is going to win. It’s a matter of the people and country losing.

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Same old, same old in Washington
Frank de Vroede Kingman, Arizona

Here we are, at it again. Nothing accomplished. Everyone not getting paid, except members of Congress. Wow, what leadership.

Sen. Jacky Rosen. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Rosen shutdown essay ignores salient points
Rick Kern Incline Village

In her Oct. 26 op-ed, Sen. Jacky Rosen claims to be fighting for everyday Americans, but she doesn’t address the root causes of why the Democrats refuse to vote to reopen the government.

MORE STORIES