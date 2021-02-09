56°F
Letters

LETTER: Susie Lee needs to learn math

Troy Piles St. George, Utah
February 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Susie Lee speaks during a rally hosted by the Nevada State Democratic Party. (Benjamin Hager/La ...
Susie Lee speaks during a rally hosted by the Nevada State Democratic Party. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Recently, news reports noted that Rep. Susie Lee said there is “money sitting in Washington that should be coming to Nevada schools.” Nothing could be further from the truth. Not only does our federal government have no money, its checkbook has a negative balance in the trillions of dollars — soon to be more trillions as the Democrats go on a spending spree.

It’s very sad to know that politicians who don’t know anything about economics and budgeting are elected and re-elected to represent us. Vote for fiscal responsibility.

