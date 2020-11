Rep. Susie Lee. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

In the Oct. 17 Review-Journal, there was an article about how much money Susie Lee is spending on her congressional race. I wondered why anyone would spend nearly $3.4 million to retain a job that pays $174,000 annually. Then I realized that she is spending other people’s money to advance herself, just as she does in Congress. She is staying in practice.