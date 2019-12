The real story would be if she said the opposite.

Rep. Susie Lee. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Saturday Review-Journal headline tells us that Democratic Rep. Susie Lee will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Seriously? That she was not voting to impeach would be a headline.

Apparently she had not been able to reach former Sen. Harry Reid to confirm how she should vote, or she didn’t get the memo.