Letters

LETTER: Susie Lee’s divisive impeachment vote

Tami Illingworth Henderson
January 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Susie Lee. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Susie Lee. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In regard to Rep. Susie Lee casting a “yes” vote to impeach the president of the United States for something lawfully protected under the First Amendment: This poses grave risks to all of our constitutional rights. Also, how do you have a vote to impeach without a proper investigation and discovery?

It is ridiculous that Rep. Lee should be focusing on something so petty when Nevada is in such dire economic circumstances. This is political and further drives the division in this country and in this state.

