LETTER: Suspect in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting should have been in prison

(Getty Images)

I thought Nevada had a three-strikes law. I read in the Review-Journal that the accused in the Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting has 82 arrests and nine felony convictions over the past 27 years — at least three of which are assaults and at least two of which involve guns. How is he walking around shooting people instead of in prison where he clearly belongs?

Try applying the laws to criminals the way they are written. Maybe then there would be fewer incidents like the one from last week.