LETTER: Swamp Democrats cover for Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins, at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Swamp Democrats and corporate media are making excuses for President Joe Biden. The Department of Justice knew about the classified documents months ago and covered it up so Americans would not know about it until after the November elections.

The Democrats have been dumbing down the American people for the past 60 years, and we are seeing the result. It is the goal of the fascists and Marxists in this country to take over education and the media because that is how you control the culture and the thought processes of the people.