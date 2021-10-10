LETTER: Switch to renewables isn’t painless

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Monday’s Review-Journal editorial, “Renewables now fueling an energy crisis in Europe,” should be read by everyone. It clearly documents what happens when governments implement clean energy mandates without considering the negative impact on citizens. Germany’s intention to shut down all nuclear power plants resulted in having to fund the natural gas pipeline from Russia because wind and solar cannot provide enough electricity.

The Biden administration’s actions to cancel the Keystone pipeline, limit fracking, reduce or eliminate oil exploration and drilling, heavily subsidize solar and wind power production, etc. clearly demonstrate a total loss of common sense. What we’ve seen with gasoline prices may be just the beginning.