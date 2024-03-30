64°F
LETTER: Taking failed policies on the road

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
March 29, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Tuesday editorial on domestic migration:

New York, Illinois and California are forcing their citizens to leave with high taxes and burdensome regulations. As it turns out, this migration is turning once conservative population centers into liberal strongholds. Is stupidity the reason, or is it more sinister?

When we moved to Southern Nevada in 1988, the state was very libertarian. Conservatives won elections, and we enjoyed a great standard of living thanks to low taxes and small government at all levels. Construction work was plentiful, and food was cheap. Things started changing in the mid-1990s and have been going downhill since.

You would think that the Californians who have come to Nevada would have been left behind the rotten tyrannical policies that drove them here. Not so much. Instead, every proposition to make it more expensive to live here was supported by the newcomers. Could it be that this was the strategy of the socialists all along?

Under different circumstances, I would be hesitant to support such a conspiracy theory. But liberal policies are ruining parts of our nation that used to be great places to live.

The national debt is a disgrace. The rampant crime in our population centers is disgusting when you realise the local governments are encouraging this behavior by not supporting law enforcement. The influx of illegal migrants from the south is in full throttle with wholehearted support from liberals. The United States used to protect the world from bullying strongmen; now our leaders have lost the will to protect our own citizens from bullying in public places.

Some states have been taken over by socialism and are now in the process of overwhelming other states by sending their ideology in the form of voters. Is it stupidity?

Nazia Junejo Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

Since the FDA approved GLP1 agents for obesity, there seems to have evolved a mushrooming business via consumer exploitation.

LETTER: World War III looms
BJ Resop Las Vegas

If we don’t stop Putin, the results could be disastrous.

LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout
David Lyons Las Vegas

Where does this nonsense stop? We are quietly letting some people bankrupt the rest of us.

LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
Stanley Cohen Henderson

Sen. Schumer and other Democrats are critical of Mr. Netanyahu and his wartime policies. It does not indicate a decrease in their support of Israel.

LETTER: Tragic Las Vegas pedestrian death could have been avoided
Andrew Windes Las Vegas

A short walk from the accident site was a well-lit crosswalk with long, clear, straight approaches that would have allowed any driver, even one driving at high speed, to be alert to a pedestrian.

