LETTER: Targeting auto companies for political protests isn’t new

LETTER: Government must continue to promote green energy
LETTER: U.S. Department of Education has failed
LETTER: Washington must continue to invest in EV technology
LETTER: Privacy? We don’t have no stinkin’ privacy
Adam Lincoln Las Vegas
March 28, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Protests against U.S. automakers have long been tied to opposition against fascism and authoritarianism. As military juntas and fascist regimes rose to power in Latin America, often with the support of American political and corporate interests, American-made cars, especially those from Chevrolet, Ford and Chrysler, became symbols of complicity with these oppressive governments.

In Chile, the United States supported the coup that overthrew the democratically elected Salvador Allende in 1973. Allende, a Democratic Socialist, was deposed by Gen. Augusto Pinochet, a brutal dictator backed by the United States. In protest, American cars — such as Chevrolets, symbolizing U.S. involvement in the repression — became targets.

Similarly, in Argentina, the United States backed the military junta that ousted Isabel Perón in 1976, leading to the Dirty War, in which thousands were tortured or disappeared. Ford Falcons, used by the military for these atrocities, became targets in the streets.

Today, we see a rise in authoritarian rhetoric from figures such as Donald Trump, whose political style and policies mirror those of past authoritarian leaders. Just as U.S. automakers were seen as complicit with fascist regimes, Elon Musk and Tesla today are part of the political and corporate machinery that is consolidating power. Protests against Tesla should remain peaceful, but they are an important tool for holding the powerful accountable.

LETTER: A tale of two headlines
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Your March 19 front page encapsulates the sad state of affairs in this country.

LETTER: Justin Jones: The $80 million taxpayer albatross
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Southern Nevadans have some real “winners” among our elected officials. The City Council in the Badlands case cost us $626 million and Mr. Jones could well be said to singlehandedly have cost us the $80 million.

LETTER: Don’t kill the Department of Education
Michael Pravica Henderson

This will perpetuate the growing economic and educational divide in our country, which will further our demise toward a Third World banana republic of haves and have-nots. I shudder for our nation’s future.

LETTER: Prosecute the Tesla vandals
Jerry Berg Boulder City

Perhaps when and if they catch these wanna-be terrorists, they should be jailed.

