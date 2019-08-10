LETTER: Tariffs a legitimate weapon against China

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

As a conservative who cares about U.S. workers and jobs being sent overseas, I am distressed to hear from many on both the left and right that the trade “war” with China is doing tremendous damage to our economy. First, let’s be clear that the gross domestic product of the United States is more than $20 trillion. That means the tariffs imposed and the Chinese response affects about 1 percent of our current economy.

We also hear from anti-Trump outlets that farmers are being destroyed. Yet they don’t tell you that soybean and corn prices have stabilized at normal levels.

But there is a greater point to be made. If we capitulate under pressure from globalist companies who make a lot of money at the expense of our workers, we will be sending a clear and unambiguous message that we are not in control of our economy … China is.