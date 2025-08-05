103°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Tariffs and inflation, a primer

AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File
More Stories
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in his office at North Las Vegas City Hall. Las Vegas Review-Journal.
LETTER: Horsford denied access?
LETTER: NYC shooter had red flags
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump immigration policy violates due process
LETTER: What we need to know about Nevada judges
Greg Scherr Las Vegas
August 4, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

The constant discussion about how U.S. tariffs on imported goods will cause higher inflation are not accurate. Let me explain.

Say the United States puts a 10 percent tariff on Chinese (or German, etc.) goods. Chinese distributors do not want them piling up in warehouses, so they agree to eat 1 percent or 1.5 percent. Shippers don’t want them sitting at the dock, so they eat 1 percent to 1.5 percent. U.S. trucking companies don’t want the merchandise sitting on the docks in the ports, so they absorb 1 percent to 1.5 percent. And retailers sure don’t want merchandise sitting in their stockrooms, so they absorb some of the remaining 5.5 percent and add it into other higher margin items.

That leaves around 2.5 percent to 3 percent, which is the normal acceptable inflation rate. Thus the tariffs did not cause any additional inflation than what would normally exist.

That is why a 10 percent tariff on goods isn’t causing inflation. And that applies to every country we’re dealing with.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: NYC shooter had red flags
William Cuff Henderson

The Las Vegas man who drove across country to Manhattan and fatally shot four people had a history of mental illness. Yet he was allowed to have a concealed gun permit.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: It’s the law
John Fields Las Vegas

ICE agents just doing their jobs.

MORE STORIES