Letters

LETTER: Tariffs are hidden taxes on Americans

John Macdonald Las Vegas
June 5, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

According to the American Action Forum, tariffs amounting to $63.6 billion are being received by the U.S. Treasury. If the cost of imported goods were increased by that amount, it would mean U.S. consumers paid $63.6 billion. Does this amount to a hidden tax?

President Donald Trump has also pledged $26 billion, supported by you and me, to American farmers to compensate them for sales lost in China as a result of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Our tariff policy is costing every man, woman and child $272 annually. As more tariffs are imposed, this figure will only go up.

