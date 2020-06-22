LETTER: Tax the real welfare queens

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

It is about time we tackle the true welfare queens in our society: the businesses that depend on government welfare programs to supplement their poverty wages.

I urge Congress to pass legislation that places a penalty tax — with no deductions to apply toward — of double the cost of any public assistance that any employee or temp worker receives. This should not be just the direct cost of the benefit but should also include the costs to administer those benefits.

I doubt there is any appetite for this in the current economic situation. However, now is the time to create such legislation so it can be submitted once the recovery is in full swing.