94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Tax the real welfare queens

David Weigant Las Vegas
June 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated June 21, 2020 - 9:29 pm

It is about time we tackle the true welfare queens in our society: the businesses that depend on government welfare programs to supplement their poverty wages.

I urge Congress to pass legislation that places a penalty tax — with no deductions to apply toward — of double the cost of any public assistance that any employee or temp worker receives. This should not be just the direct cost of the benefit but should also include the costs to administer those benefits.

I doubt there is any appetite for this in the current economic situation. However, now is the time to create such legislation so it can be submitted once the recovery is in full swing.

MOST READ
1
Opponents of masks in casinos responsible for policy change
Opponents of masks in casinos responsible for policy change
2
Take a look inside the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
Take a look inside the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
3
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
4
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
5
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A monument of Robert E. Lee, who was a general in the Confederate Army, is removed in New Orlea ...
LETTER: Learn from history, don’t destroy it
Cynthia Coletti Las Vegas

If you tear down our statues and remove and deface things that represent what happened in our past, how will future generations learn from our mistakes?