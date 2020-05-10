LETTER: Taxes and front-line workers in the coronavirus fight

If the taxpayer had to subsidize heroism, we would not have enough money in the treasury.

In response to Mike Hanson’s letter to the editor last week wherein he states we should give medical workers a free ride on taxes: That sounds great at first blush. But does that include all cops, too? They have been running toward danger throughout their careers. How about the firefighters and members of the military?

Truth is, brave men and women have been risking their lives every day working in high-jeopardy, high-risk jobs. I think we should recognize valor as the heroic action it is. But if the taxpayer had to subsidize heroism, we would not have enough money in the treasury to pay for all the acts of valor. After all, there are 320 million American citizens, and all are heroes in one way or another.