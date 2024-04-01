LETTER: Taxes and your ‘fair share’

This pay your “fair share” complaint is a bunch of hogwash. We have an IRS tax code. The rich, along with the rest of us, follow the instructions of the code. If you make an error, I’m sure the IRS will inform you.

So if you’re the one complaining about someone else not paying his “fair share,” it’s time for you to work to get the IRS tax code changed — or maybe eliminated. May I suggest the fair tax or the flat tax? Either one would be better than what we have now.