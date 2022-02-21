62°F
LETTER: Taxes have little to do with why people move from state to state

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
February 20, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
The Review-Journal is deluding itself if it believes that state tax considerations are driving population moves between states (Wednesday editorial). Climate considerations have always been a much greater influence than the state tax burden. The sad fact is that climate changes due to global warming are going to become an even greater consideration. That ring around Lake Mead and those burned-out forests are going to mean much more to people than any consideration of state taxes.

