LETTER: Taxpayer money for Formula 1

I read in Monday’s Review-Journal that they are going to repave the streets so they can have a Formula 1 race. I hope they do not use taxpayer money because streets all over this valley are crumbling and it looks like no repairs in sight. If you drive south from Hacienda on Jones to Interstate 215, the whole road is crumbling on both sides. It is also like that on Hacienda from Jones to Rainbow.

I think people should start thinking about getting rid of the politicians in this valley because a race seems to be more important than fixing our streets.