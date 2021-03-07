LETTER: Taxpayers left out of collective bargaining talks

Taxpayers should be at the table. Isn’t there something that can be done to correct this problem?

(Getty Images)

Your Thursday editorial (“Henderson taxpayers pay thousands to departing workers”) was right on the mark and correctly describes the unconscionable and outrageous pay, benefits and pension disparities between public- and private-sector workers. Sadly, the taxpayer foots the bill without any input.

You mention that, “During contract talks, there’s nobody at the table representing those who are obliged to pay the bill.” This is more than a rhetorical statement. I ask: Why not? Taxpayers should be at the table. Isn’t there something that can be done to correct this problem?