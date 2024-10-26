LETTER: Taxpayers on hook for baseball stadium

I recently saw the article and rendering of the new A’s ballpark and Bally’s redevelopment on the corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard. If Bally’s officials are going to spend all that money on that property, why don’t they pony up the $400 million for which the taxpayers are on the hook? Bally’s could take part ownership in the ballpark. Then take those tax dollars and fix the heating and cooling along with the leaking roofs in our schools.