LETTER: Teacher needs to take responsibility

Teacher shouldn’t blame others for waiting to renew her license.

Lauren Comeau, a math teacher at Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson, wasn't able to teach for the first few days of school because her teaching license renewal application was being processed. (Lauren Comeau)

Teacher Lauren Comeau shouldn’t blame others for waiting to renew her license (“State teacher license snags vex district,” Monday).

I have taught here 23 years. I have managed to renew my license four times without losing work time. Does the general public understand that when teachers receive their licenses, the expiration date is on the license?

This teacher had four years to complete this renewal. There was a line, and she waited much too long to get into that line. Own your behavior.