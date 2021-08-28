LETTER: Teacher needs to take responsibility
Teacher shouldn’t blame others for waiting to renew her license.
Teacher Lauren Comeau shouldn’t blame others for waiting to renew her license (“State teacher license snags vex district,” Monday).
I have taught here 23 years. I have managed to renew my license four times without losing work time. Does the general public understand that when teachers receive their licenses, the expiration date is on the license?
This teacher had four years to complete this renewal. There was a line, and she waited much too long to get into that line. Own your behavior.