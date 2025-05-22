LETTER: Teacher pay and accountability
Money alone won’t improve academic performance.
Gov. Joe Lombardo wants public school and charter school teachers to get pay raises. But where is the accompanying accountability?
Why are the raises not dependent on the development of teacher evaluations that are tied to some extent to test results, especially in reading and math at the third-grade level?
Children in the Nevada schools need teachers who teach. Nevada children do not need just more teachers. Nevada children need more good teachers. Money alone does not make that happen.