82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Letters

LETTER: Teacher pay and accountability

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Basketball player gets sweetheart deal
John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
LETTER: The claws are out for John Fetterman
Pete Rose's daughter Fawn Rose speaks as Reds Hall of Fame players, left to right, George Foste ...
LETTER: MLB unbans Pete Rose, but what about the steroid guys?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Double taxation on Social Security
Len Marciano North Las Vegas
May 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Gov. Joe Lombardo wants public school and charter school teachers to get pay raises. But where is the accompanying accountability?

Why are the raises not dependent on the development of teacher evaluations that are tied to some extent to test results, especially in reading and math at the third-grade level?

Children in the Nevada schools need teachers who teach. Nevada children do not need just more teachers. Nevada children need more good teachers. Money alone does not make that happen.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Double taxation on Social Security
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate income tax on Social Security benefits is overdue. And it is totally equitable.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A victim of NV Energy
Lynn Forkos Las Vegas

Many of us have been overcharged for more than two decades and are seniors. I hope that, by the time this is rectified, we haven’t expired.

LETTER: Wisconsin judge goes rogue
Ron Moers Henderson

In all my years as a retired cop with a law degree, I’ve never heard of a statute that allows a judge to aid and abet a defendant trying to escape custody.

MORE STORIES