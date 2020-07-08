LETTER: Teacher union plan to boost Clark County sales tax a nonstarter

(Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

There is never a good time for a sales tax increase (“Teachers have window to end union membership,” July 1 Victor Joecks commentary), especially raising the levy to 9.875 percent. Certainly, the increase would not help classroom learning. The answer: Parents cooperate with teachers, who must have cooperative classroom behavior from all students. If not, books, technology, smaller class sizes and supportive aides will not result in learning improvement. Been there, know that.

If more funds are needed, try the old-fashioned way. Better management is the lesson to learn with a $2.3 billion budget.