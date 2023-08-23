83°F
LETTER: Teachers complaining about low pay

Rudy Gibson Las Vegas
August 22, 2023 - 9:12 pm
 
In response to Cory Thompson’s Friday letter about teacher pay:

Mr. Thompson is not the only government employee in the state who takes a “subpar” vacation or worries about appliance repairs. I have watched co-workers endure pay freezes and furloughs over my 16-year career with the state of Nevada. Like Mr. Thompson, I chose this career. Good or bad pay. When did you last hear a state employee on the news complaining about low pay? I see teacher pay addressed about every two years. With teachers, it’s rinse, lather, repeat.

I chose service to others over wealth. I live within my means and enjoy my simple vacations without complaint. The other state employees manage to make do as well. Why is it so hard for teachers to do the same?

I am sorry, but the argument gets old. The past three governors increased the budget for education. Still, that isn’t enough. Again, it’s rinse, lather, repeat.

