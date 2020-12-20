42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Teachers doing their best to make online learning work

Carole C. Terry Las Vegas
December 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to Colleen Vosicky’s Dec. 10 letter to the editor, please know that anyone who has been exposed to the Clark County School District’s in-home schooling appreciates all the extra work the teachers do.

My daughter teaches sixth grade at home, my grandson of 11 stays at home and we home-school our 7 year-old, second-grade granddaughter. All of the teachers involved spend many extra hours to assure that the students receive the best education possible under these unfortunate circumstances. But the district’s computer technology is terrible. Too often we cannot get into meetings or class sessions because everything shuts down.

So blame COVID-19 and inadequate technology and praise the teachers for their extra effort.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
Las Vegas siblings face murder charges in shooting of ex-boyfriend
2
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers
3
Birthday party leads to homicide at The Strat on Strip
Birthday party leads to homicide at The Strat on Strip
4
At-home COVID-19 test turns Hawaii vacation into hotel quarantine
At-home COVID-19 test turns Hawaii vacation into hotel quarantine
5
Crews called to same home 2 days before fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Crews called to same home 2 days before fire that killed Tony Hsieh
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST