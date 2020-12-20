LETTER: Teachers doing their best to make online learning work

(Getty Images)

In response to Colleen Vosicky’s Dec. 10 letter to the editor, please know that anyone who has been exposed to the Clark County School District’s in-home schooling appreciates all the extra work the teachers do.

My daughter teaches sixth grade at home, my grandson of 11 stays at home and we home-school our 7 year-old, second-grade granddaughter. All of the teachers involved spend many extra hours to assure that the students receive the best education possible under these unfortunate circumstances. But the district’s computer technology is terrible. Too often we cannot get into meetings or class sessions because everything shuts down.

So blame COVID-19 and inadequate technology and praise the teachers for their extra effort.