47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Teachers getting involved with students at the Clark County School District

More Stories
Rep. Susie Lee. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Holiday party pooper
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Presidents and the National Guard
LETTER: Free health care?
An aerial view of housing developments near North Decatur Boulevard and Farm Road in North Las ...
LETTER: Political folly on housing prices
Jon Williams Las Vegas
December 5, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Wednesday front-page story about a local teacher being arrested on rape charges:

I stopped volunteering at my grandson’s elementary school years ago when our brilliant lawmakers in Carson City decided we had a problem with adults having sex with students and crafted a law requiring volunteers to pass and pay for background checks. Volunteers are usually grandparents, parents or relatives who just want to help out in a hectic classroom.

There is an issue with adults having sex with students, but it is usually teachers, coaches and janitors who are responsible for most of the bad behavior. It seems that the Clark County School District is now the dating app of choice for lonely employees. And, as usual, the teachers union is turning a blind eye to this continuing problem

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Susie Lee. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Holiday party pooper
Phil Winter Henderson

Spin, exaggeration and political games from a Nevada congresswoman

LETTER: Free health care?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

For low-income people, I agree with the concept of tax credits to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. However, I question the current eligibility requirement of four times the poverty level.

An aerial view of housing developments near North Decatur Boulevard and Farm Road in North Las ...
LETTER: Political folly on housing prices
Robert Maroney Las Vegas

These factors are why housing costs are a challenge. To expect the government to make housing affordable is a fool’s errand.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A note to Mark Wahlberg
Anahit Baghshetsyan Las Vegas The writer is a policy analyst for Nevada Policy, a Las Vegas think tank.

Let the film studios fund their own endeavors.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too close to residential
James Thomson Las Vegas

Battery energy storage system plan poses a threat to northwest Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Donald Trump’s histrionics
Peter McMurran Henderson

Are retired military and government personnel who criticize this administration now considered “seditionists”?

MORE STORIES