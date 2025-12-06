LETTER: Teachers getting involved with students at the Clark County School District

In response to your Wednesday front-page story about a local teacher being arrested on rape charges:

I stopped volunteering at my grandson’s elementary school years ago when our brilliant lawmakers in Carson City decided we had a problem with adults having sex with students and crafted a law requiring volunteers to pass and pay for background checks. Volunteers are usually grandparents, parents or relatives who just want to help out in a hectic classroom.

There is an issue with adults having sex with students, but it is usually teachers, coaches and janitors who are responsible for most of the bad behavior. It seems that the Clark County School District is now the dating app of choice for lonely employees. And, as usual, the teachers union is turning a blind eye to this continuing problem