LETTER: Teachers union makes incessant demands on local taxpayers

As a Clark County taxpayer, I am appalled and outraged at the incessant demands for higher taxes and more money by the Clark County Education Association.

First, there was the largest tax increase in the history of Nevada enacted in 2015 by Republican in Name Only (RINO) Gov. Brian Sandoval. All of this tax increase was earmarked for education.

Then, in 2017, there was the ill-advised legalization of marijuana, with the tax bounty once again going to education.

And, just recently, Clark County Commissioner Tick (I never met a tax increase I didn’t like) Segerblom, along with other commissioners, increased the sales tax by one-eighth of 1 percentage point, specifically for education.

Where have all these funds gone? Taxpayers should be up in arms about this and demand full accountability.

The latest confiscatory scheme by the union involves raising the gaming tax a full 3 percentage points, from 6.75 percent to 9.75 percent, on all casinos that report a monthly gross win of $250,000 or more. And if that isn’t enough, they are also proposing a sales tax hike to almost 10 percent. Outrageous, indeed.

When are the taxpayers in Clark County say enough already and make the CCEA and the politicians who blindly support it accountable? Enough is enough.