LETTER: Teachers unions need a dose of reality

Whatever they tell us, some teachers are better than others. The teachers unions are in cahoots with the administrators, for reasons unknown. The teachers sit idly by as the administrators skim half the education budget before any money hits a single classroom. This has to be changed.

Having said all that, there needs to be a dose of reality given to the teachers unions. There has to be a way to pay more to more effective teachers. Set a base salary that would allow a good living wage with benefits. Then add more money based on student learning.

This is not going to go over well with the unions. Between giving away the farm to the administrators and not giving any reward for excellence, the unions are forcing the taxpayers to balk at paying more and more in taxes. I know I would have a better attitude toward teachers if our children were in the Top 10 in achievement.