LETTER: Tearing down statutes doesn’t ‘erase history’

Removing statues and portraits or renaming facilities does not “erase history.” Does Germany need statues of Adolf Hitler or a Nazi flag to remember who Hitler was and what he did? Does Iraq need statues or portraits or buildings named after Saddam Hussein to remember who he was and what he did? Do we need to fly a Confederate flag to remember the traitors who split from the Union to preserve slavery?

A reminder to those who want to fly two flags: The flag of the United States of America has 13 stripes, 50 stars and is red, white and blue. Pledging allegiance to another flag is traitorous.

Do we really have to name an airport after the late Sen. Pat McCarran? We’ll still remember who he was. Elvis Presley International sounds better to me.