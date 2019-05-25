LETTER: Tearing down the monuments to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

In the year 2929, America is embroiled in yet another heated political battle to determine if all of President Alexandrea Ocasio-Cortez’s monuments and buildings should be torn down or renamed. Although she was one of the founders of the Green New Deal and instrumental in it becoming the law of the land, she behaved quite differently in her personal life. She refused to use subways, trains and taxis. She would take limousine services and charter airplane flights and fly commercial only when no other option was at her disposal. She preached a green equality for all — with an exception set aside for herself.

America has purged these historically imperfect founders from the public square, tearing down or renaming their monuments to reflect the new reality. But to do so with President Alexandrea Ocasio-Cortez would be beyond the pale. She was our first minority female president and gave us the Green New Deal. So let us not forget the good works she has done for our nation.