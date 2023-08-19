LETTER: Tearing out grass, planting trees and water use

The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Mead. (Southern Nevada Water Authority)

At times, it seems we are at cross purposes with ourselves. Take for example the well-intentioned idea of planting trees in “hot spot” areas of town. This has been shown to help cool such areas. Additionally, we have been encouraged to remove all unnecessary grass from our yards and medians. Good water conservation measures, we’re assured.

Unfortunately, the removal of grass that formerly surrounded trees, has, to my observations, caused the trees to become stressed and begin dying. The heat generated by being surrounded by desert landscaping appears to be the cause. Can a balance be found that will provide cooling and yet not require excessive water usage? Perhaps our state extension services can help with solutions.