Letters

LETTER: Ted Cruz and “woke corporations”

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
April 16, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, tells us that Major League Baseball, Amazon, Coca Cola and American Airlines are “woke corporations that are trying to bend the political will of Americans to the left.” Really? All of a sudden the same corporations that gave financial support to the GOP are now “woke corporations”?

It is the Republicans who told corporations that they are people too, that they have political rights. But the moment those corporations speak up against un-American Republican laws designed to suppress minority voting, Republicans such as Sen. Cruz start calling these corporations names.

Go ahead, Sen. Cruz, and make an enemy out of both the minority voters of this country and the nation’s largest corporations. Then see what is left of your political party. See how many votes you and your party get in future elections.

