LETTER: Teen killed near Rancho High School

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I’ve seen the video of that poor white kid getting beaten up outside Rancho High School by what appears to be a group of Black kids. He has since died. The police say they are investigating and looking into it. It’s on video. What more is there to look into?

If the roles were reversed, everybody would have been arrested for murder within an hour of the release of the video while Las Vegas would be burning down to the ground thanks to a so-called “protest,” with all our leaders from the top down chiming in to condemn it. Just saying.