Letters

LETTER: Tell California to get its own water

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
February 8, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California, on April 28, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)

I have a proposal for the state of California regarding Colorado River water usage. The entire West Coast of California has the Pacific Ocean. Why doesn’t California build desalinization plants? One in San Diego, one in Los Angeles and one around the Bay Area. All that untapped water at California’s disposal would eliminate its dependence on the Colorado River. Democrats control California. Couldn’t they just once figure out how to do something that would benefit their citizens?

Energy conservation is vital to help Southern Nevadans get through the current heat wave, says ...
LETTER: Democrats imposed higher utility costs
Edward Allen Las Vegas

Noticeably absent from your Friday article about the increasing utility costs is any mention of the new taxes imposed by our Democratic-controlled government.

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on t ...
LETTER: Here’s how to fix the police
Victor Moss Las Vegas

Rep. Steven Horsford is naïve to think that President Joe Biden and a dysfunctional Congress can do anything to stop a tiny number of rogue cops from doing evil things.

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, ...
LETTER: Time to burst China’s balloon
Reid Grosky Las Vegas

Kudos to our side for a measured, safe handling of last week’s suspected China spy balloon incident.

A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. ...
LETTER: Criminals won’t obey gun laws
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to limit where concealed weapons can be carried in his state.

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on t ...
LETTER: There’s no justification for this police beating
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

In response to Kenneth Braun’s Thursday letter (“Gas on fire”) justifying the actions of the Memphis police officers when they recently beat a young man to death

