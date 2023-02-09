LETTER: Tell California to get its own water

The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California, on April 28, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)

I have a proposal for the state of California regarding Colorado River water usage. The entire West Coast of California has the Pacific Ocean. Why doesn’t California build desalinization plants? One in San Diego, one in Los Angeles and one around the Bay Area. All that untapped water at California’s disposal would eliminate its dependence on the Colorado River. Democrats control California. Couldn’t they just once figure out how to do something that would benefit their citizens?