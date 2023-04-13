LETTER: Tennessee incident was an insurrection?

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Regarding your Associated Press article in the April 7 edition about gun control supporters storming the capital building in Tennessee: I found it interesting that not once did the journalists use the term “insurrection” or describe the protesters as “insurrectionists.” Although these protesters battled with police officers guarding the capital building, forced their way inside and brought a halt to the legislative proceedings, they were simply described as “protesters” by the obviously biased reporters.

And the three elected representatives encouraging the protesters to storm the capital? I agree they shouldn’t have been expelled from the Tennessee Legislature. Rather, they and the rest of the protesters should have been arrested and held for months in jail. This, of course, is simply the new rules established by the Democratic Party in how the state treats such protesters. Right?