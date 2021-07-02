LETTER: Term limits, please

The 22nd Amendment needs to limit all Senators and Congress members to no more than two terms.

Security fencing surrounds Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

If the current administration isn’t proof of this, I don’t know what would be. They do absolutely nothing, unless it is for their own ego.

The problem is Congress needs to pass a bill creating a constitutional amendment. Do you think this will ever happen?

American voters need to standup and demand this. But don’t be surprised if your voice goes unheard.