95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Term limits, please

Mike McCallister Kingman, Arizona
July 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Security fencing surrounds Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police ...
Security fencing surrounds Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The 22nd Amendment needs to include not only the President of the United States but limit all Senators and Congress members to no more than two terms.

If the current administration isn’t proof of this, I don’t know what would be. They do absolutely nothing, unless it is for their own ego.

The problem is Congress needs to pass a bill creating a constitutional amendment. Do you think this will ever happen?

American voters need to standup and demand this. But don’t be surprised if your voice goes unheard.

MOST READ
1
Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified
Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified
2
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
3
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
4
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
5
Coroner’s generous retirement package raises questions of county oversight
Coroner’s generous retirement package raises questions of county oversight
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Margaret Dubois, 87, a resident at The Reservoir nursing facility, was given the second COVID-1 ...
LETTER: Get vaccinated now
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I’m amazed at the number of individuals who still won’t get the COVID vaccine.

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national an ...
LETTER: Sad to see an athlete disrespect the flag
Ron Gay Henderson

I was saddened and angered to see that there are athletes representing our country on the world stage of the Olympics who disrespect the American flag.

(Cadence)
LETTER: Celebrating Old Glory
Skye Kuka Las Vegas

Commentary was a poignant account of the beauty and truth about the American flag.

A man holds up a sign against Critical Race Theory during a protest outside a Washoe County Sch ...
LETTER: Critiquing critical race theory
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Critical thinking, debating and dialoging all seem to be lost arts and are being replaced with canceling anyone who disagrees.

Trucks carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up Terminal H ...
LETTER: Clueless cog
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Removing defenses does nothing but embolden an enemy to attack.

A portrait of Britney Spears looms over supporters and media members outside a court hearing co ...
LETTER: Britney speaks
Poppy Helgren Henderson

I am pleased to see that Britney Spears has publicly spoken out against her conservatorship.

A man is arrested while out a few hours past curfew in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday, March 21, ...
LETTER: Listen to the cops
Joseph Grabowski Las Vegas

Obeying the cops makes a difference during an arrest.