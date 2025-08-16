91°F
LETTER: Texas and the redistricting battle

LETTER: California, Georgia and wildfires
LETTER: Free parking isn't the answer to Las Vegas tourism dip
LETTER: Water rules for me, but not for thee
LETTER: Lawyer makes good points in lawsuit against water district
Lon S. Jaffe Las Vegas
August 15, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I have not seen anyone relating the Texas redistricting back to the individual voters. We all profess to believe in one-person, one-vote. We have a republic, not a democracy. Rather than like a New England town meeting where the entire community votes on everything — even whether to repaint the fire hydrants — we vote for representatives to deal with the individual issues.

Ideally when 40 percent of the votes are cast for the minority party, it would receive 40 percent of the seats. In practice, after the census, frequently the majority party puts its thumb on the scale and steals a few extra seats for the team. This practice is called gerrymandering.

In Texas, the Democrats received 43 percent of the votes in the 2024 congressional election. However, they only won 34 percent (13 out of 38) of the seats in Congress. The proposed bill would likely cut it down to eight seats (21 percent). This would make a Democratic vote worth less that half the vote of a Republican. Nobody can support this bill unless they truly believe: “Let the people vote. It keeps them happy but it does not matter.” That is a dictatorship.

LETTER: Nevada law and the Manhattan shooter
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Let’s be clear; the Second Amendment does not specifically state who cannot possess a firearm for self and family protection.

LETTER: Trump's tariffs and inflation
Greg Cost Henderson

Does a 19 percent increase for goods sound like it would not cause inflation? It’s amazing how people justify what is happening today.

LETTERS: Richard Bryan critiques Donald Trump
Bob Anderson Las Vegas

Richard Bryan was once a thoughtful politician, but his critique of Donald Trump ignores one important fact.

