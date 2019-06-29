LETTER: Texas enacts bill to protect students who suffer from seizures

(Getty Images)

On June 12, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Sam’s Law, requiring epilepsy training for educators. The bill is a tribute to Samantha Watkins, a Kilgore High School student who died in December 2016 after a catastrophic epileptic seizure.

Sam’s Law aims to bolster care for students with seizure disorders. It requires additional training in seizure recognition and first aid at schools across Texas and ensures teachers can handle individuals who are having seizures.

This law should be duplicated for the many students who attend Nevada’s public schools.

In Texas, nearly 50,000 students are afflicted with seizures, and Sam’s Law will make schools a safer environment for these students. Nevada should follow the example of Texas and pass a similar law.