LETTER: Texas fiasco shows the value of the regulatory state

The Texas electrical grid was unable to respond to a rare, but not unexpected, cold weather event. Welcome to an unregulated industry putting profits over customer needs.

(Getty Images)

The natural gas spot price spiked 100 times normal, and customers will have utility bills many times normal. Welcome to unrestrained supply and demand capitalism.

Think of Texas when you next question costly and inefficient government regulations.