Letters

LETTER: Texas governor tries to ban wearing masks in public

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
May 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
Let me get this straight: Some Republicans have been insisting that any mask requirement violated their rights as a citizen. And now, the Republican governor of Texas is trying to ban any wearing of a mask in the state of Texas. Does this ring anyone’s bell as illogical?

Texas should be prepared for one hell of civil suit the first time officials try to enforce such a rule and discover that the person wearing the mask was doing so for a legitimate medical reason.

I believe that any future political aspirations on the part of the Texas governor are slipping away with these silly types of actions.

