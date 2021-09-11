91°F
Letters

LETTER: Texas men dictating to women

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
September 10, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Beck Gerritson, president of Eagle Forum of Alabama, speaks at an anti-abortion rally outside the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Groups that oppose abortion held the event to thank lawmakers who supported passage of a law that would virtually outlaw abortion in the state. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

Records indicate there are about 3 percent more women than men in the United States. Which begs the question: Why in a democracy are men and a few women — such as those in Texas — allowed to make laws that affect the mental and physical health of all women? Have you ever heard of a state enacting a law that affected the body or health of a man?

Are we moving back centuries into the age of the Taliban? Are women becoming second-class citizens? Will a male have to accompany them when they leave the house? Will they be unable to go to school or work?

I haven’t heard any protests from those people who believe it is their right not to get a vaccine that may save their lives and those they encounter. Doesn’t logic and decency require them to support women who want an abortion? How are the two propositions different? Everyone should resist this assault on women and their civil rights in both cases.

