Letters

LETTER: Thank a police officer when you see one

Linda Catala Las Vegas
June 12, 2020 - 2:30 pm
 

I am a 70-year-old Hispanic woman, and I’ve lived in Las Vegas for 25 years. Our police officers are wonderful and compassionate individuals. I have never had a bad experience with them. They’ve always treated me with respect, even when they were admonishing me for something I did wrong. Remember to say thank you to them if you see them. Every day they put their lives on the line for us. Imagine what our life would be without them.

