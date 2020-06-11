87°F
Letters

LETTER: Thank goodness for Gov. Steve Sisolak

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
June 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The pandemic is still with us, and things can change. But we must congratulate Gov. Steve Sisolak for the very careful way he has reopened the Nevada economy. He promised to do so only on the basis of the best medical advice, and recent statistics show that he has kept his promise.

New cases are sharply down, the hospitals are safe and testing is way up. Nevada is one of only four states where all nursing homes and senior assisted living centers have been inspected with necessary testing. Does anyone really understand how difficult it has been to be able to reopen the casinos in the state?

Those who have been throwing verbal brickbats at Gov. Sisolak, claiming he has been abridging their right to religious practice or other constitutional rights, should watch their words and consider congratulating him instead. He has saved lives, and some of them may just be those of his critics.

