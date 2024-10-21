LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden

It imperative to remind the good people in Nevada and around the nation that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saved your job in the first few months of 2021. The economy had collapsed and the tax base also collapsed. President Biden initiated a massive stimulus to save the public sector (teachers, fire departments, police, airports) around the nation. If those jobs had gone under, the entire private sector would have collapsed right behind it, and we would have seen something that made the Great Depression seem like a picnic. Thank you to President Biden and Vice President Harris.