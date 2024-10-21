66°F
Letters

LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Don’t let Trump regain power
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris
Richard Skinner Henderson
October 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It imperative to remind the good people in Nevada and around the nation that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saved your job in the first few months of 2021. The economy had collapsed and the tax base also collapsed. President Biden initiated a massive stimulus to save the public sector (teachers, fire departments, police, airports) around the nation. If those jobs had gone under, the entire private sector would have collapsed right behind it, and we would have seen something that made the Great Depression seem like a picnic. Thank you to President Biden and Vice President Harris.

