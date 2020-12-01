45°F
Letters

LETTER: Thanksgiving travelers are selfish

James Hutkin Henderson
November 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

It is amazing the number of people who completely ignored recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to travel on Thanksgiving. None of us likes to be isolated, no matter what age we are. But sometimes you just have to suck it up and do what is right for everyone.

A lot of athletes have been living in a bubble environment and they still come down with COVID. People traveling or joining large family dinners have not, for the most part, been isolated. What are these people going to do when they get the virus in the coming weeks and the hospitals have “No Vacancy” signs hanging on their front doors?

