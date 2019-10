Las Vegas Review-Journal)

My heart was gladdened to read Phil Ruffin’s plans for a new “cash cow” (“Ruffin talks Circus Circus,” Oct. 17 Review-Journal). He discloses that the property has been a gold mine for MGM. He is hopeful that it will remain so under his ownership. This highlights the need to increase our gaming tax. A modest increase should be no hardship, as other states have much higher gaming taxes.